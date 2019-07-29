State Fair of Louisiana returns for 113th year in October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In just a few months the State Fair of Louisiana will be back in Shreveport for its 113th year.
The first day of the fair will be Oct. 24 and will run until Nov. 10
This year’s theme is “A Gumbo of Fun” which is meant to represent all of the things families can do at the fair.
“The gumbo thing just ties it back to Louisiana which this is the official state fair for Louisiana although its located in Northwest Louisiana,” said President Chris Giordano.
Giordano says they’ve spent a year planning this fair and are still working to bring in new food, attractions and musical guests to the fair grounds.
A new attraction families can expect is a hyrdo flying circus. Pilots will use hydrocrafts, jets and water to perform cool tricks that thrust them 50 feet into the sky.
There will also be stage that will showcase a magic show and audience participation attractions like Survivor Family Game Show and Family Feud.
“We’re members of a fair association where we’re able to go to conventions to find these attractions,” Giordano said. “They’re coming from all over the United States, and its kind of a unique opportunity to bring in things to our local area that people otherwise wouldn’t see.”
Giordano says they’ve already confirmed a few music artists for the fair as well. The first weekend of the fair country music artist Frank Foster will perform.
Other artists hitting the stage during the fair include DJ Unk, Yung Joc, Baby Bash, and Cupid. Local bands will also perform on stage during the week as well.
The LRCA Rodeo finals will be inside the Hirsch Coliseum from October 31st to November 2nd and will bring in people from all over the country.
Giordano hopes families will come out this year and enjoy all that the fair has to offer. He adds while the weekends are usually the most busiest days to come out, the best time to come if you are looking to save money is during the week. Gate admission and parking is usually free and they have discounts on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“We all have our daily problems and of course politics and different issues we deal with on a daily basis, and so its nice to be able to take a break from that,” he said. “Just come out and have a good time with your family.”
