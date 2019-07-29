Sheriff’s Office seeking identities of suspects accused of theft at local high school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects, accused of breaking into a local high school, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects allegedly caused $6,000 worth of damage and stole an iPhone.
The investigation began on July 22, when a Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call at Barbe High School in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary. Detectives were able to look at security footage at the school and discovered that at 5 a.m. on July 21, several suspects allegedly broke into the baseball concession stand at the school, Vincent said.
The suspects are accused of taking an iPhone from the concession stand. According to Vincent, they then entered the school and allegedly spray painted several of the walls inside.
During the initial investigation, the suspects allegedly returned on July 23, and vandalized numerous desks and destroyed a Promethean Board, Vincent said.
If anyone has information about the identity of the suspects the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 337-491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
Det. John Coffman is the lead investigator.
