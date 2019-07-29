Sanitation worker killed in garbage truck crash Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One man has died after a crash involving a garbage truck Monday morning.
The crash happened sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Monday, July 29 on Old Jefferson Highway at the intersection of Castle Ridge. The intersection is near the new section of Antioch Road.
The crash killed Ricky Mitchell, 40, of Baton Rouge, and injured a second.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2017 Freightliner garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 73.
Mitchell, an employee for a local trash collecting company, was standing behind the truck.
At the same time, a driver was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 73 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck Mitchell and the rear of the Freightliner.
A spokesperson for Richard’s Disposal, Inc. confirmed the deceased was an employee with their company who often rode on the back of garbage trucks during their routes.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
