Ridesharing services effect local taxi businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Since rideshare services have grown in popularity, Able Taxi & Transportation has seen a decrease in sales.
Owner Tiffany Watson says rides have decreased by 30%.
“Maybe 20 rides now where as before it was probably 25 to 30 rides during the day,” Watson said.
Watson blames the decrease on booming technological services but argues that taxi services are safer.
“Some people don’t like having to put their credit card online,” Watson said. "Some people don’t like the fact that their not licensed with a permit. I can go on my phone put in my application show them my insurance card and shortly after that be told if I’m approved or not.
Watson says Taxi certification is not as simple.
“The taxi driver themselves they do have to go to the city, fill out an application, receive a permit, and have a background check," Watson said.
Watson says they’re doing everything they can to stay relevant.
“We have made sure that we are available on Google, on Yelp," Watson said. “All of the different types of social medias. When you go look up Lake Charles taxi, you should see us.”
