Recall: Great Value Taco Seasoning sold at Walmart

"These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by our supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.