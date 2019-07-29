Manager of motel in sex trafficking case arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that the manager of the motel where a 14-year-old girl had been the victim of sex trafficking since January 2019 has been arrested for his alleged involvement.
The victim was found in a motel room on March 21, 2019 after being reported as a runaway. She told detectives that she had been beaten and forced to have sex with numerous men.
Detectives say that during their investigation they learned that Mayur K. Patel, 39, of Houston, Texas was responsible for trafficking the victim at the motel and that Patel also raped the victim.
Judge Michael Canaday signed a warrant for Patel’s arrest to be held with no bond for human trafficking and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile on July 19, 2019.
Patel was located in Houston on July 26, and extradited to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
So far, three other individuals have been arrested and alleged to be responsible for trafficking the victim. Four men are also alleged to have raped the victim, three of whom have been arrested while the other was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says that their investigation is continuing and that more arrests and charges are possible.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Seth Abshire and Michael G. Miller are the lead investigators on this case.
