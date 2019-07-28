Kamara and Murray primed to become a lethal 1-2 punch in Saints’ backfield

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mark Ingram out, Latavius Murray is now in. The 6′3″, 230-pound former Viking has racked up up 34 touchdowns in his career. Now he hopes to continue that success with the Saints.
“I know what kind of team this is. So for me, I know I got to be at my best because this is one heck of a team, one heck of a offense. To come in and be wanted. That says something alone. I got to live up to the expectations of what the team wants from me. What kind of things I can bring to the table to help the team and the offense be successful,” said Latavius Murray.
Alvin Kamara is the starter, but Murray should see significant work in the Black and Gold offense in 2019.
“The importance of that and depth of that position so I view him as a guy that we really liked what we saw, we got a vision for the things we think he does well and our job is to put them in those positions. Look, is one player taking exactly Mark Ingram’s reps? I can’t tell you that right now. I think there’s that presumption that Alvin’s going to receive more,” said Sean Payton.
Murray is accustomed to a two running back system. In 2017 he shared the backfield with Jerrick McKinnon. Last season he was with Dalvin Cook.
