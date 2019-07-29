7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2019 McNeese impact players

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just two weeks away from KPLC’s coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
Countdowns will include topics from McNeese to high school football. A new countdown each week, beginning every Monday.
We continue the countdown with the top seven McNeese impact players this upcoming season.
7. Justin Pratt, Running back
Coming in at number 7 is Justin Pratt. The running back hasn't been one for the lead back role, but the Cowboy scat back has been a consistent contributor in the run game over the last three seasons. Pratt has totaled over 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with McNeese.
Pratt is heading into his senior season year with a big role of leading a young running back corps.
Cowboys on Pratt:
“Justin Pratt is really good with the ball in his hands. Has an enact for getting skinny in the hole,” head coach Sterlin Gilbert said.
“Justin Pratt is an old head that doesn’t say much. He is probably one of the toughest running backs, low to the earth as a person and as a football player," defensive end Chris Livings said. "He’s hard to take down because he just goes. Through pain, he goes. He might have an injury, but you won’t be able to tell because he’ll still be going a hundred percent.”
“Justin Pratt is a veteran. He came in with me in the class of 2016," Quarterback Cody Orgeron said. "He was one of the few that played as a true freshman. Pratt is the veteran of the running back group. I have nothing but good things to say about Justin. He’s a stud football player.”
