FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy days help with the heat and we’re also watching the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast to start the day will consist of warm and muggy air to greet you out the door this morning. You’ll not need the umbrella early on although it would be a good idea to take one before you head out for later in the day. Temperatures will quickly warm up to around 90 by early afternoon as several scattered thunderstorms begin developing after the noon hour and continue through the early evening. Rain chances remain on the higher than normal side at around 60%