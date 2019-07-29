FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy days help with the heat and we’re also watching the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast to start the day will consist of warm and muggy air to greet you out the door this morning. You’ll not need the umbrella early on although it would be a good idea to take one before you head out for later in the day. Temperatures will quickly warm up to around 90 by early afternoon as several scattered thunderstorms begin developing after the noon hour and continue through the early evening. Rain chances remain on the higher than normal side at around 60%
The current pattern keeps higher than normal rain chances in place Tuesday as an upper level trough of low remains parked over the southeastern U.S. and sends a complex of storms southward through the state by tomorrow morning and afternoon. Some indications are that these storms could begin by early tomorrow morning, with high rain chances into the afternoon. Of course, this rain will be a good thing for our summer swelter, keeping temperatures a bit cooler than would normally be the case.
With the same trough of low pressure hanging out to the east on Wednesday, another round of scattered thunderstorms returns. These chances look a little lower by Thursday and Friday as this trough lifts northward, but this will mean the heat builds a little more later this week.
The tropics are quiet in the near-term, but the National Hurricane Center is still monitoring a robust tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles for the possibility of some development this week as the system drifts toward the west-northwest. There is a small chance of further development as it moves closer to the Bahamas and Florida Straits but is not expected to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep you posted!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
