First Alert Forecast: Better chance for rain early this week while we watch the tropics

The rain should come to an end by the end of the day on Tuesday, then it will remain dry Tuesday night into Wednesday. I still think by the afternoon on Wednesday the rain will return. Rain chances then will be at 40%. The good thing about having this rain is that the temperature will be cooler. Highs will still likely reach the lower 90s, but after the rain passes through, the temperature will be much lower. At times, it may feel like the 70s!