First Alert Forecast: Better chance for rain early this week while we watch the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the rest of today, there will be scattered showers and storms. It will not rain everywhere, but I would be prepared for rain anyway. I have a 60% chance of storms this afternoon and evening. There is sunshine for now, but the clouds will be on the increase bringing more of the rain. Temperatures should reach the 90s. Then the rain should help cool things back down.
This evening, the rain chances will go down, but only a little bit. I still think there will be more rain even after sunset. That will include heavy downpours at times. I would keep the umbrella with you if you have any evening plans. Temperatures will slowly fall to the 70s.
Overnight, the rain chances will remain in place. I have a 40% chance for a few showers tonight. There could be a couple thunderstorms as well. Don’t be alarmed if you wake up tonight to some rain. It will be scattered showers with not as heavy of rain as we see during the day. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s.
It is odd to have rain like this overnight. Typically, we would see the rain come to an end around sunset. Then it would be dry overnight. The reason we have rain tonight is because of an upper-level disturbance moving through. This will be coming out of the north and pushing to the Gulf of Mexico.
So, on Tuesday, we could see even more rain than what we see today. The rain will still be scattered, so it’s hard to tell where these storms are going. I would be ready for the rain throughout the day tomorrow. I have a 70% chance of rain during the day. There will be storms and heavy downpours too. Keep the umbrella handy along with maybe some rain boots!
The rain should come to an end by the end of the day on Tuesday, then it will remain dry Tuesday night into Wednesday. I still think by the afternoon on Wednesday the rain will return. Rain chances then will be at 40%. The good thing about having this rain is that the temperature will be cooler. Highs will still likely reach the lower 90s, but after the rain passes through, the temperature will be much lower. At times, it may feel like the 70s!
Later by the end of this week, the temperatures will be a little hotter. Highs will be in the mid 90s. There is some indication that the rain chances will not be as high. They will be at least at 20%. With lower rain chances, that is why the temperature will be slightly higher.
By this upcoming weekend, the weather will go back to normal. There should be a 30-40% chance of rain each day. There will be scattered showers with plenty of storms. This weekend, it is still not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. I would just have an indoor plans alternative just in case.
In the tropics, there is more activity now. In the eastern Caribbean Sea, a broad area of low pressure has formed and is now labeled as Invest 95. This is expected to move to the west-northwest and will bring lots of heavy rain to the Caribbean islands. Expected development is still low. There are unfavorable conditions hindering the area to develop into anything. As of now, there is no threat to the gulf.
There are also a lot more storms moving off the coast of Africa. These are not labeled as anything at this moment. Now that we are getting to the beginning of August, the tropics are expected to become more active. These storm from Africa are the first sign of that happening. We will be keeping our eyes on anything that may form and will keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.