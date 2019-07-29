CPPJ helping the homeless achieve safe, stable housing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC)- Usually shelters are open during the cold months but a summer shelter, where about 60 slept Sunday night, gave homeless people a chance for a safe night in and access to resources.
Thirty-six-year-old Thomas’s wife is six months pregnant. He says they became homeless after he lost his construction job. We agreed not to identify him.
“My wife didn’t have to sleep outside last night. We slept on an air mattress. So, I mean, to me that’s a big blessing. We got to take a shower, we got a fresh change of clothes. We got some good food,” he said.
In the morning they had access to help that may allow them to eventually rise above homelessness. Thomas found it useful.
“Soon as I get an ID, I can get a job. I’m very good at what I do. I’ve never been fired from a job. I’ve quit. Any employer I’ve worked for, if they call and ask me back, and ask if I want a job, they will hire me back,” he said.
Calcasieu Parish officials like Kristin Brooks want to create more awareness so other agencies will participate in the future of this one-stop-shop.
“The homeless population have issues with locating housing, or just trying to get to the next level as far as employment. A lot of them need picture IDs. A lot of them don’t get the health services they need. The services are at their disposal today were they don’t have to go to each of the different vendors, applying for food stamps, possibly Medicaid, getting blood pressure checked. Some of them got hepatitis shots, getting tb tested,” said Brooks.
Many with no place to call home struggle year-round, but those who offer services here are determined to help them find a way out.
