After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

On the first one, the Saints were in a base package with Brees under center. The defense was in man coverage as Ted Ginn went in motion. But on the snap, Marcus Williams came crashing down from his safety spot on Brees’ blindside. Brees felt it and lofted an easy pass to Ginn right where the space was vacated by Williams on a shallow cross. Eli Apple had absolutely no chance guarding Ginn one-on-one across the field. Brees sensed backside blitz and knew, based on the motion by Ginn, that part of the field would pop wide open.