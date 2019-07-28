Saints players talk about individual and collective focus early in training camp

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Some Saints fans may be missing wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is still holding out for a new contract, but the rest of the players will be doing this Sunday what they usually do on Sundays.
When the third day of training camp rolls around, the Saints will be putting on the pads for the first time in 2019 and doing some real hitting.
Day two of Saints training camp in Metairie started outside, but the team had to go inside after thunder and lightning moved into the area. Players didn’t miss a beat. After the practice, several guys answered questions about what they’re focused on individually and collectively, as the preseason game against the Vikings approaches.
“Are you taking on more of a leadership role?"
“Yeah, I’m trying to; I think that’s something that the respect is earned through time," said offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. “We all have a good relationship on the O-line and guys respect each other and I’m trying to be in that position that the guys look up to and kind of be a leader by example.”
“I think I’ve grown a lot; I think our team has grown a lot - just the maturity in our back end, the maturity in our D-line, the maturity over all,” added safety Marcus Williams. “As a whole unit, I think we’ve all grown. And it just shows how people can come together and be one and continue to grow with all the distractions and all the ups and downs that go through it.”
“I’ve got to be at my best because this is one heck of a team, one heck of an offense,” explained running back Latavius Murray. “And so, to come in and be wanted, that says something alone. And so, I’ve got to live up to the expectations of what the team wants from me.”
“Every year is a new year, but last year compared to this year is a little different just because I’m a little more established and a little bit more comfortable, so I think that’s the main thing," stated linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Everyone has something to look forward to as the full pads will be put on and coaches will obviously be able to evaluate the players, as they will eventually need to cut the roster down to 53.
Next weekend, it’s the Black and Gold Scrimmage. Next, August 9 will be the preseason opener with Minnesota. Then, September 9 is when the regular season gets started with the Texans.
