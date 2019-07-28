Jay Gruden says Trey Quinn has slot ‘locked down’

RICHMOND, VA (KPLC) - On Sunday, when the Redskins put on the pads for the first time, Skins head coach Jay Gruden rattled off compliments towards all his wideouts, but had something quite pleasing to say about Lake Charles native Trey Quinn. Gruden said with confidence: “Trey Quinn’s got the inside spot pretty much locked down.”
On the flip side, Quinn wasn’t too sure what to think about Gruden’s comment:
“I don’t like it. I kind of want everyone to call me Mr. Irrelevant again,” Trey Quinn said. “That’s just what I am used to. I had to transfer away from college and make it on my own. I had to make it out of the mud. I kind of want everybody to say ‘you suck’ and I’ll just go and play ball. But, it’s cool.”
2018′s Mr. Irreverent is making a name for himself in the NFL. The former Barbe Buc is entering his second season in the league after playing in three games, starting in two, and catching nine passes for 75 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season. Quinn is making the most out of every day he spends on the football field.
“I’m competing every day. I’m acting like I have nothing and at the end of the day I hope I have something with what I did at practice,” Quinn said. “Each day is a new day, each rep is a new rep, good or bad I try and put the last rep behind me and get better.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.