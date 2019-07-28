Former high school basketball coach arrested following indictment on sex charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Westlake high school assistant women’s basketball coach has been arrested following indictment on multiple sex charges.
Edward Garriet III, 38, was arrested on Friday on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Garriet is a former basketball player and assistant coach for McNeese State, where he was listed as fifth on the school’s all-time three-pointers list in game notes last year.
Garriet was an assistant coach at Westlake High School. Then, in April 2019, he was slated to join Lake Charles College Prep as the head girls basketball coach. However, school officials tell KPLC that one LCCP found out about the investigation, they moved on in their search.
His bond is set at $120,000.
