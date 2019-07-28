First Alert Forecast: Best rain chances Monday/Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Expect hit or miss showers and storms to continue through the evening hours as rain moves into the area from the west. Be sure to keep an eye on the radar because even though its sunny in most locations, that will change as we head into the evening. Keep the umbrella handy! The plus side to more rain chances is that we could get another cool down! Rain from earlier today helped us to stay cooler through the morning, but with sunshine now we’re seeing that high temperature on the rise. We are on track to hit 89 later this afternoon. If those showers and storms speed up a bit we could get another cool down right before sunset helping to cool us off more quickly into the overnight hours.