First Alert Forecast: Best rain chances Monday/Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Expect hit or miss showers and storms to continue through the evening hours as rain moves into the area from the west. Be sure to keep an eye on the radar because even though its sunny in most locations, that will change as we head into the evening. Keep the umbrella handy! The plus side to more rain chances is that we could get another cool down! Rain from earlier today helped us to stay cooler through the morning, but with sunshine now we’re seeing that high temperature on the rise. We are on track to hit 89 later this afternoon. If those showers and storms speed up a bit we could get another cool down right before sunset helping to cool us off more quickly into the overnight hours.
Regardless of rainfall today, we’ll start Monday on the muggy side! Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s through the afternoon with a pretty good chance for those afternoon showers and storms. We’ve got a 60% chance of rain, but the greatest chance for the rain is going to be overnight into Tuesday. So expect a typical summertime afternoon with the best chance for rain looking like it moves through during the night.
Tuesday we’ll see that rain chance continue from the overnight hours as we catch the tail end of a front moving across SWLA. Thunderstorm chances continue through the afternoon as daytime heating comes into play and fires up more showers and storms. Keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy. All storms will be hit or miss, but will be more prevalent during the early morning hours and afternoon. Temperatures are expected to stay a bit cooler thanks to rain and cloud cover only getting to the mid to upper 80s!
We’ll still see a rain chance on Wednesday, but it is down to a 30% chance as much of the moisture gets pulled out with the tail end of the front. There’s still enough moisture that with day time heating we could see a few showers and storms develop. The heat will return with highs reaching the low 90s across the area and the heat index back near the triple digits. Be sure to exercise caution when spending time outside for a long period of time.
Much of the same through the end of the week as we see the same forecast stick around. We’ve got rain chances between 30 and 40% with afternoon showers likely everyday. Temperatures reach the low 90s through the afternoon and will feel like the triple digits. Summer time has its hooks in us and isn’t letting go anytime soon.
Hurricane Season is in full swing and out in the tropics we’re watching an area for a slim chance of development. Right now the area is in the eastern Caribbean and is encountering quite a bit of wind shear which is keeping development at a 10% chance for the next 48 hours. The more long term forecast, the next 5 days, gives the area a 20% chance of development as it moves west-northwest. This direction has it interacting with quite a bit of land that would hinder development, but once it moves north of Cuba we see it move into more favorable conditions to the east of Florida. We’ll continue to monitor this over the next several days. As of now this poses no threats to SWLA!
