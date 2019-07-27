‘See you later, alligator!' Gator runs off when Lake Charles homeowner spots him on front porch

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even if you live in Louisiana, alligators are still unwanted house guests.
Jonas DeBoest-Peter noticed a gator on his front porch around 10:40 a.m. He was able to get close enough to catch a video of the alligator, and believes it was only about 3 feet long.
Jonas said that they don’t see alligators in his subdivision often, but sometimes they do see wild hogs.
The gator didn’t want to be bothered and said see you later before escaping to a neighbor’s house.
Jonas said that The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and a livestock patrol unit came to round up the alligator.
While he thought it was pretty cool to see an alligator that close, Jonas is relieved that it was taken from the neighborhood.
“One of the neighborhood kids might have gotten hurt trying to play with it,” Jonas said.
For more on what to do if you find an alligator in your yard click HERE.
