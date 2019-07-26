Saints teammates missing Michael Thomas’ practice presence

Ted Ginn, Jr. has worked closely with Thomas the last two seasons and noted that a holdout is Thomas’ decision to deal with. “It’s not my action to really say it’s good or bad, or they need to hurry up or not," Ginn remarked after practice. "The thing is, as an older guy and an older guy in my room, having encountered a problem right now, is to keep my young guys and myself and the coaches ready to go and hands on with those guys. And once Mike come back in, he’s going to get right up to speed, and we’re going to take off.”