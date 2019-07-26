Questions arise whether sheriff candidate in Beauregard will meet residency requirements

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Qualifying hasn’t even started, but already there’s controversy in Beauregard Parish over whether one of five candidates can legally sign up to be on the ballot.
Jose Ray Chapa, or Joe as he likes to be called, says he's always known he wanted to do big things.
“Growing up, I have always wanted to be in a position to make a change, in general, a big change.”said Chapa.
Even though he’s only 18 years old and has never served in law enforcement he wants to be sheriff and plans to sign up once qualifying begins.
“My chance of winning this is very high because we want change. We want somebody who’s going to hold deputies accountable in this parish.”
And Chapa has no shortage of ambition. He says he wants to eventually be the mayor of DeRidder, the governor and finally the oval office.
"Oval Office 2048. That's when I plan running, 2048," said Chapa.
But, as he makes his first attempt at political office-- some question whether he meets the residency requirement. For one thing he went to school in Texas.
"Yes, I have went to school in Houston, yes I have. Yes, I have stayed at a place there, yes I have. But my domicile address is DeRidder, Louisiana," said Chapa.
Chapa isn’t revealing his strategy, but says he’s confident he will overcome any attempt to disqualify him.
“I would not have spent one dollar if I had not done my due diligence and wouldn't think I have a chance. The young people, we need to be heard. And with other people in office, we are not heard,” said Chapa.
Louisiana Secretary of State spokesman Tyler Brey confirms state election law says a challenge to someone's candidacy can only occur after qualifying.
Then, only a resident eligible to vote in that race has seven days to make a formal challenge.
Ultimately a judge would decide if the candidate is legally qualified to be on the ballot.
So far, five different candidates have put up signs saying they’re running for sheriff. Besides Chapa, they are retired chief of police John Gott, Mark Herford, Jim Jacobsen and Robert “Rob” Moreland. But. since qualifying has not started-- there could be more who have not announced.
The three days of qualifying start August 6th and end at 4:30 p.m. August 8. The election is October 12. If no one candidate gets more than half the votes cast, the two with the most votes head for a runoff election on November 16.
