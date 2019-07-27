Marcus Davenport focused on ‘playing his game’ in 2019

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A toe injury stunted Marcus Davenport’s growth in year one with the Black and Gold. The rookie only mustered 4.5 sacks, with 22 tackles. After surgery this offseason, Davenport is ready to improve on those numbers in 2019.
“Oh I’m felling pretty good. Coach Payton makes an emphasis to recover your body after everything. You got to be proactive in a sense, and that’s what I’ve been trying to do,” said Marcus Davenport.
One thing Davenport will change in 2019, quit paying attention to the outside noise. Focus more on his game, and moving forward.
“I was thinking too much. At a certain point it’s just football, and it should be fun. I think I let too much of the media and all-around people influence me. I got to play my game,” said Davenport.
Davenport appears to be on the right track in year two, and Coach Payton agrees.
“You see the mental, alignment assignment. Where a year ago, he would be in his first year of training camp. Right away, he’s go a much better feel for the technique he’s supposed to be playing. We’re not in pads yet. I think will be able to see other areas. Second year into it, I think he’s a lot more comfortable where he’s aligned, and the technique involved,” said Sean Payton.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.