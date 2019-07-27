Former Cowgirl Erika Piancastelli is heading to the 2020 Olympics with Team Italy

NETHERLANDS, EU (KPLC) - Former McNeese Cowgirl, Erika Piancastelli continues to shine on the softball diamond. It’s been a little over a year since Piancastelli graduated from McNeese and she’s already punched her ticket to the Olympics. Piancastelli and Team Italy are heading to Toyko after defeating Great Britain 5-0 in the Olympic Qualifier Super Round at Utrecht’s Sportpark de Paperclip in the Netherlands. Italy earned the right to be the lone Europe/Africa representative in the 2020 Olympics.
Erika Piancastelli started things off early for Italy in the Super Round after hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the first to score Team Italy’s first run of the game. From there on out, the Italians would plate four more runs and shut out the Brits.
Team Italy will now be traveling to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics. The squad will compete against USA (ranked #1), Japan (ranked #2), the top two finishers from the Americas Qualifier (August 25-September 1, 2019), and the winner of the Asia/Oceania Qualifer (September 24-28, 2019).
Piancastelli finished the qualifies batting 5-for-17 (.294 BA) with a HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a stolen base in 5 games.
