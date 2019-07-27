Former Cowgirl Erika Piancastelli is heading to the 2020 Olympics with Team Italy

NETHERLANDS, EU (KPLC) - Former McNeese Cowgirl, Erika Piancastelli continues to shine on the softball diamond. It’s been a little over a year since Piancastelli graduated from McNeese and she’s already punched her ticket to the Olympics. Piancastelli and Team Italy are heading to Toyko after defeating Great Britain 5-0 in the Olympic Qualifier Super Round at Utrecht’s Sportpark de Paperclip in the Netherlands. Italy earned the right to be the lone Europe/Africa representative in the 2020 Olympics.