First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers and increasing heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expected scattered showers and storms to continue to develop across the area. Plenty of sunshine has helped us heat up and fire up those showers and storms. That rain chance lingers until just after sunset when most of that rain will fizzle out. Temperature wise we did get a nice cool down this afternoon from rain moving through which is holding our high temperature into the upper 80s. Unfortunately, we’re feeling more like the upper 80s thanks to increased humidity due to southern winds. This is going to be the story as we head into the evening hours and temperature drop back into the 70s with humid conditions sticking around.
We’ll start off our Sunday with warm and humid conditions before gradually warming up into the upper 80s through the afternoon. We’ll see that heat index in the upper 90s to near triple digits! We do have that chance for a hit or miss shower much like what we saw today. With daytime heating we’ll get those stronger storms to develop during the afternoon so you could hear a few rumbles of thunder. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy, but not going to be a wash out. Just have a quick alternative if you have outdoor plans and one of those showers or storms decides to pop-up over your location.
Monday we’re looking at pretty similar conditions with warm and humid conditions to start the day. We’ll warm into the low 90s and the heat index will top out in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks when working outside. We do have that chance, once again, for a hit or miss shower through the afternoon. These are going to be pop-up afternoon storms so pinpointing their location is near impossible so keep the umbrella handy through the afternoon. Be sure to have the KPLC Weather App handy to track the storms if you have any outdoor events Monday!
Tuesday that rain chance is going to increase a bit as we see moisture surging into the area on the tail end of a front. Unfortunately for us this front doesn’t make it into our area and we’re just going to get the rain. This will bring rain chances up to a 60% chance through the day. Timing on this system is expected to be greatest during the afternoon as that’s when we have the best chance for thunderstorms. Rain would help to keep us feeling a bit cooler, but as this are still going to be hit or miss some of us will be dealing with the heat through the afternoon. Highs reach the low 90s and we’ll feel like the upper 90s to triple digits.
Wednesday into the end of the week we see that same chance for an afternoon shower or storm to pop-up. Temperatures gradually warm into the start of next week as heat soars. An afternoon shower would cool us down, but they are hit or miss so most of us will still have to deal with the heat at some point. Be sure to use caution when working outside! Take frequent breaks in the heat and when thunder roars head indoors!
Out in the tropics, we are still not expecting development in the next 5 days!
