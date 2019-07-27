First Alert Forecast: Afternoon showers and increasing heat

Tuesday that rain chance is going to increase a bit as we see moisture surging into the area on the tail end of a front. Unfortunately for us this front doesn’t make it into our area and we’re just going to get the rain. This will bring rain chances up to a 60% chance through the day. Timing on this system is expected to be greatest during the afternoon as that’s when we have the best chance for thunderstorms. Rain would help to keep us feeling a bit cooler, but as this are still going to be hit or miss some of us will be dealing with the heat through the afternoon. Highs reach the low 90s and we’ll feel like the upper 90s to triple digits.