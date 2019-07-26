After Further Review: Five takes from Saints training camp practice #1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: No Michael Thomas
No surprise here, with no deal in place Thomas was not present at practice. The Saints conducted their work without him, but the subject did come up with his teammates after practice. Cam Jordan, who signed an extension with the club this offseason, did not seem concerned about Thomas missing time.
“I'm not worried about anything. Until Drew is worried, I’m not worried.”
Drew Brees wasn’t worried either. He was pretty matter-of-fact when asked about it.
“A contract is part of this game or contract negotiations. We'll let this play out but confident they'll reach an agreement at some point. When there is, we'll be back and be ready to roll."
Bottom line, there’s an unmistakable ‘it is what it is’ vibe to the holdout from teammates and coaches. It will likely remain that way for at least the first few days. If this lingers into next weekend, it’ll be interesting to see if that mood changes.
Take Two: Away we go
Friday’s opening practice kicked off the long journey up ahead. Overall, I thought the tone of practice was pretty good though they only worked out of a base offense and defense. I expect the competitiveness to pick up as they install more packages. Plus, when the pads come on Sunday the intensity always picks up a few notches.
Take Three: Offensive line rotation
Cameron Tom spent the early walkthrough with the first team at center, but Erik McCoy took the first snap there during the first team period. Both of those guys rotated with the first team all day.
Larry Warford was present at his usual spot at right guard to start practice. However, Nick Easton spelled him during a few team periods. Warford is coming off an undisclosed injury.
Take Four: Top plays
During seven-on-seven, Brees hit Emmanuel Butler on a deep route. Brees looked the safety off masterfully.
Taysom Hill just missed Keith Kirkwood on a nine route during that same seven-on-seven period.
During the same period, Hill threw a curl to Devine Ozigbo but Vonn Bell was there to rip the ball out.
On the first play of the first team period, Brees mishandled the snap from McCoy.
Later in that period, Trey Hendrickson met Ozigbo in the hole. His contact with him knocked Ozigbo off his feet.
Hill connected with Butler on a deep out. Hill rolled out to his left; Butler had to climb high to catch the pass.
Marshon Lattimore deflected a pass from Brees during a team period. The ball bounced around and Jared Cook nearly caught it before it appeared Alex Anzalone came over and knocked it to the ground.
Teddy Bridgewater connected with Tre’Quan Smith on a deep out for a nice gain.
Craig Robertson stripped Matt Dayes on a run for a fumble. Porter Gustin recovered the fumble.
Hill hit Rishard Matthews on a drag route. Matthews made the catch and sprinted for big yardage.
Brees closed out practice with a strike to Cook. Cook was lined up outside and matched up on A.J. Klein. Cook ran right past Klein on a nine route for an easy connection.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Despite being on the wrong end of a couple of highlights, I like Ozigbo. He has good vision and is really crisp with his cuts in the open field.
- Good to see Cam Meredith back at practice Friday. He caught a slant route from Teddy Bridgewater during seven-on-seven. He did, however, spend the last few minutes of practice on a bike. It’s unclear if that was the intent for practice Friday.
- It’s always hard to get a good read on if a sack was made when the quarterback can’t get hit, but I counted three Friday. Cam Jordan, Taylor Stallworth and DeMario Davis all appeared to get one apiece.
- The Saints defense did a good job of diagnosing screens. There were three instances where the screen called had no chance, and the quarterback had to throw it to the ground.
- Marcus Sherels and Deonte Harris split reps at punt returner.
