Top recruit in the state of Louisiana, Jaquelin Roy, commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The top recruit in the state of Louisiana according to Rivals, Jaquelin Roy, committed to LSU on Friday. The 4-star defensive lineman out of University High School announced his choice in front of family and friends at a party.
In a feature earlier this week on Roy, the Baton Rouge native admitted the pull of the Tigers weighed on him heavy.
“What I like about the Tigers is it’s home. I’ve been growing up watching them on TV. Glen Dorsey, Tyrann Mathieu, so there’s always that home team feeling. Once I started getting scholarships from other schools, I started liking other schools too. But it’s nothing I could do to get that home feeling away from me,” said Roy.
Roy is the 22nd commitment of the Tigers’ 2020 class. Rivals ranks LSU No. 1 in their 2020 rankings. Alabama and Clemson hold down the second and third spots.
Roy measures 6′4″, 288-pounds. He picked LSU over Alabama and Texas A&M.
Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recruits
Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge
Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado
Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.
Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama
Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland
Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas
Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
