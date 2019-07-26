SWLA Arrest Report - July 25, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 25, 2019.
Devin Voltaire Hamilton, 21, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Russell Ray Smith, 32, Cypress, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Nicole Hesse, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brashonaca Ann Simien, 28, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; contempt of court (4 charges).
Caleb Alexander Latigue, 24, Lake Charles: Trespassing; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Ashli Marie Elomina, 30, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Dwayne Lee Adams, 54, Dubach: Obscenity; contempt of court (2 charges).
Leeann Marie Navarro, 30, Beaumont, TX: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.
Karena Lynn Burk, 31, Ragley: Contempt of court.
Azucena Madrigal, 62, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jamie Garrett Stratton, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft of a firearm.
Christopher Joseph Butcher, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Bryant Keith Hardy Sr., 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).
Jorge Francisco Castillo, 47, Baytown, TX: Third offense DWI.
Marilyn Elaine Clavier, 54, Sulphur: Probation detainer.
Aaron Christopher Leblanc, 19, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Howard Jake Parker, 24, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; burglary; contempt of court; theft under $750.
