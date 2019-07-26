Steel Manufacturer chooses Sinton, TX over DeQuincy for new steel mill

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - You win some and you lose some according to Richard ‘R.B.’ Smith, the Vice President of Business and Workforce Development for the SWLA Economic Development Alliance.
“Just because a company is looking at a community doesn’t mean that they are automatically going to come here," Smith said. "We are competing with the world.”
Earlier this week, Steel Dynamics announced they had chosen Sinton, Texas, just 30 miles out of Corpus Christi, over DeQuincy for the location of their newest steel mill.
The $1.9 billion dollar project is expected to create almost 1,000 construction jobs, near 600 permanent facility jobs, and produce 3 million tons of steel annually.
Both locations had offered incentives to the Indiana-based company.
The county Sinton is located in voted to approve a 10-year tax abatement, or reduction, agreement, where taxes were abated 100 percent for the first three years of the agreement. The last seven years of the agreement dropped to 70 percent. In the agreement the company has benchmarks they must meet to maintain the tax abatement; if they fall short, the abatement will be reduced.
Earlier this month, both the Calcasieu Parish School Board and Policy Jury approved a 10 year, 93% industrial property tax exemption through ITEP.
But not everyone agrees with ITEP, with some asking why provide these businesses with a tax break.
“I know everyone says that we are giving up millions of dollars, but if they project doesn’t come, we don’t get any of that.” Smith said. “If you take any of our big projects right now, the people are on board one year, maybe even two, before the project will start up. The company has to pay payroll, but while they are doing payroll, we still get the benefits. On the sales tax, what the company buys, what the individuals buy, and property taxes. I know people say that they ought to pay from the start, but they won’t. They will go somewhere else.”
Smith says with projects like these, sometimes the incentives a location offers just isn’t enough. He says our biggest competition is against Texas.
“We believe probably the strongest argument for them located where they did though was that they were strategically located between Houston and Mexico to where they can move their products in both directions and from a logistic standpoint it makes sense to set it there.” Smith said.
Smith says SWLA Alliance is at different talking stages with different companies potentially coming to Southwest Louisiana, but couldn’t comment further than that.
