Patients hope to “E-Lemon-ate” Cystic Fibrosis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A group of parents and patients with Cystic Fibrosis will be helping to find a cure for the disease this Saturday by selling lemonade and other items.
Elise Benton is helping Adelyn Stulb prepare cookies for a Cystic Fibrosis Lemonade fundraiser this Saturday. C-F is a rare genetic disorder that affects the lungs and other organs. Allyson Stulb is Adelyn's mom.
“She actually just qualified for a new medication that has improved the quality of life for CF patients tremendously,” said Allyson. “She started it this week.”
Elise’s 11 year old daughter Taylor has also had CF since birth.
“But you live it day by day,” said Elise. “You take it one day at a time. You don’t look to the future, you don’t look at the past, you just take it day by day.”
Both moms are encouraged by new treatments coming out each year.
“These new drugs that are in the pipeline or actually some patients have been able to start them, they are really getting very close to a cure,” said Stulb.
Volunteers are hoping the money they raise this weekend will continue to help find a cure.
“Cystic Fibrosis is a terminal illness,” said Benton. “There is no cure for it. We will most likely outlive our children. No one wants to bury their child.”
There are several locations for the Cystic Fibrosis lemonade stands this Saturday from 10am until noon. They are:
JD Bank, 4904 Big Lake Rd.
GMFS Mortgage, 3830 Nelson Rd
Flavin Realty, 3221 Ryan St.
Crew Lending, 3600 Common St.
Dwight and Gary LLC, 1400 Ryan
United Way of SWLA, 815 Ryan
5751 Waterside Dr.
Jennings Inflatables, 415 Main St.
