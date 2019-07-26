Mercury release in DeQuincy hospitalizes three kids, according to NRC report

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - 7News has received numerous comments from social media users concerned about the water near Route 66, especially after posts about residents in the area becoming sick.
We learned from a National Response Center (NRC) report “A caller reported mercury was released in a private residence due to children opening a small bottle of the material. Three children were injured and eventually hospitalized.”
“The report was this happened approximately two months ago and it’s been in the home for that time, and that’s why the people got sick. If it happened in a room and a person stays in that room, then they will be exposed more and it will effect them more. It gets into their nervous system and it effects them that way,” Randy Guidry, the on scene coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency, said.
Guidry stressed this release is not a threat to the public.
“There’s nothing outside the home. Everything happened inside the home, mercury was spilled inside the home. It was taken out by a few individuals to their house, but we’ve already checked those and those houses are good. All the mercury was contained inside the house," Guidry said.
Water District 7 reiterating there is no need for the public to panic. They released a statement to 7 News saying:
“Water District #7 water is regularly tested. There are no issues with Water District #7 water. The water district was made aware of release inside a private household but this release had nothing to do with our water. Residents can rest assured that the water is safe.”
Guidry said the process to clean out the home completely can take anywhere between three to five days.
“We’re going to take everything out of the house, put it in the sun and let the sun heat it up, to make it evaporate. We’re going to go in the house, we’re going to vacuum everything out of the house, wipe everything down with mercury wipes. Then, we’re going to close up the house, heat it up then we’re going to pull all of the air out of the house with big fans, that way we take all of the vapor out of the house,” Guidry said.
Guidry said before the home can be cleared, they have to do an eight-hour air test to make sure there’s no more mercury vapors in the house.
If you’ve witnessed an oil spill or chemical release, call the NRC hotline: 1-800-424-802.
