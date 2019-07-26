Mercury release in DeQuincy hospitalizes three kids, according to NRC report

“We’re going to take everything out of the house, put it in the sun and let the sun heat it up, to make it evaporate. We’re going to go in the house, we’re going to vacuum everything out of the house, wipe everything down with mercury wipes. Then, we’re going to close up the house, heat it up then we’re going to pull all of the air out of the house with big fans, that way we take all of the vapor out of the house,” Guidry said.