McNeese Football Fan Fest to be held August 11

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese football fans will get a chance to meet with the Cowboy players and staff on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the 2019 Fan Fest.
The event will be held in Cowboy Stadium with the Northwest gate entrance opening at 4:30. The Fan Fest will run until 6 p.m.
Schedule posters and cards will be available for fans to get autographs from the players and coaches.
“We’re excited to get the chance to meet with Cowboy football fans,” said first year head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “We’ve got a great group of players and coaches and are looking forward to the 2019 season.”
McNeese opens up fall camp on Aug. 1 with the season opener Aug. 31 at home against Southern. Tickets for that game are still on sale. Contact the McNeese ticket office at 562-4MSU to make a purchase.
