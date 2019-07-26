Loomis on Thomas contract situation: ‘In a perfect world this would be done’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What we do know is Michael Thomas didn't report to training camp on Thursday. If you want more info from Saints GM Mickey Loomis, good luck.
“Not much, not much. Look, you always get asked hey are you close, are you close. I can tell you when we’re a long ways apart. It’s hard to tell you when we’re close. I think we’re close when I see the player Khai’s (Harley) office with a document in front of him. Then I can tell you we’re close,” said Loomis.
So are contract talks far apart between Thomas and the Saints?
“I wouldn’t say that. But that’s about the extent of it,” said Loomis.
Loomis did reveal some disappointment that Thomas has yet to sign on the dotted line.
“Yeah it bothers me, because it’s a reflection on the job that we do. In a perfect world this would be done. We would both feel either really good about it, or real bad about it, and he’d be in here working. One thing I know, Mike Thomas wants to be here. It’s not a question of him not wanting to be here,” said Loomis.
The highest salary for a skill position player with the Saints was Jimmy Graham when he made $10 million.
