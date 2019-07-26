Governor on campaign trail in Jeff Davis Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The economy and workforce development are some of Gov. John Bel Edward’s talking points as he hits the campaign trail for a second term.
He visited Jeff Davis Parish on Thursday.
In Welsh, the governor met community leaders and spoke to the Rotary Club as he campaigns for a second term. He speaks of bringing Louisiana back from a $2 billion-dollar deficit. Edwards says he wants to make Louisiana’s workforce the most job-ready in America.
"The economic investment, the job creation on a per capita basis in Southwest Louisiana is one of the highest anywhere in the country and has been for several years now. And that's a testament to the workforce development that's actually taking place here and that's really just fueling our passion in this area and we know that this is the key to long term success not just in Southwest Louisiana but all across our state," said Edwards.
“Our number one rated workforce development program in the country is administered by the Department of Economic Development. It’s called FastStart and in fact yesterday, just yesterday, Site Selection magazine, for the tenth year, said that it was the best program of its kind in the country. We also want to do some new things,” he said.
Later Gov. Edwards took a tour of Bayou Rum Distillery in Lacassine and visited with business people about their ideas for the economy and workforce.
Jeff Murphy with Louisiana Spirits said he’d like to see lower taxes to help expand local businesses.
"We pay a lot of taxes to the government for alcohol itself, and if we could get those removed or lowered for local producers only, I think that would help increase our base of money we could therefore use to expand even faster,” said Murphy.
While Jennings independent insurance agent Charles Williams wants lawsuit reform.
"We're the second most expensive state in the nation to insure our vehicles and it's a burden on the taxpayers, the citizens statewide and a real burden on business statewide," said Williams.
Qualifying for the fall election is August 6 -8. Other races include all statewide offices, legislators, sheriffs, other parish wide office and police jury.
The primary election for governor is October 12th and general election November 16.
