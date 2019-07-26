Friday Training Camp sold out, tickets still available for five other practices

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints 2019 Training Camp is currently underway and fans are waiting to get in to see their favorite players take the field.
Tickets are sold out until Monday at the Saints Practice Facility.
The gates will open at 8 a.m. with practice set to kick off at 8:50 a.m. Friday.
Training Camp officially started Thursday but there will be 12 practices open to the public.
The Saints announced that tickets for seven of the 12 practices are already sold out including Friday’s practice.
Fans can still get tickets for Monday, July 29, Tuesday, July 30, Wednesday, August 7, Monday, August 12 and Thursday, August 22.
To claim up to four free tickets for the remaining practices, visit www.neworleanssaints.com or the officials Saints mobile app.
