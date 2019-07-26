Former high school basketball coach indicted on sex charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Westlake high school assistant women’s basketball coach has been indicted on multiple sex charges.
Edward Garriet III, 38, was indicted in Calcasieu court Thursday on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and seven counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Garriet faces one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile from between Aug. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018. He faces two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile from between Jan. 1, 2019, and April 1, 2019.
Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Killingsworth said the allegations revolve around four students.
One of the students accused Garriet of forcing himself on her at an off-campus location and acting inappropriately toward her on school property.
Garriet is a former basketball player and assistant coach for McNeese State, where he was listed as fifth on the school’s all-time three-pointers list in game notes last year.
Garriet was an assistant coach at Westlake High School. Then, in April 2019, he was slated to join Lake Charles College Prep as the head girls basketball coach. However, school officials tell KPLC that one LCCP found out about the investigation, they moved on in their search.
Garriet has not yet been arrested. His bond is set at $120,000.
