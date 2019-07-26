First Alert Forecast: One more day of nice weather before the humidity returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, the weather will still be nice, although the humidity will start to return. That cold front that brought the relief to the heat will be weakening over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will still limit any rain we see. The rain chance is up to only 20%, so most of us will not see any rain at all. I think there is a better chance for rain along the coast. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s. It will be a really nice day and end to the work-week.