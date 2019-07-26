First Alert Forecast: One more day of nice weather before the humidity returns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, the weather will still be nice, although the humidity will start to return. That cold front that brought the relief to the heat will be weakening over the Gulf of Mexico, but it will still limit any rain we see. The rain chance is up to only 20%, so most of us will not see any rain at all. I think there is a better chance for rain along the coast. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s and possibly the lower 90s. It will be a really nice day and end to the work-week.
Try to take advantage of the nice weather before the heat and humidity is officially back! It should be nice weather to sit out at the park or to go the pool. It will still be quite warm as well, so make sure to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and don’t be afraid of going inside to cool off for a few minutes.
This evening, the temperature will cool down a little bit. There will be more clouds around, but the rain chances will be going back down. So, I do not expect any rain after sunset. It will be a little muggier during the evening. So, if you have any evening plans, be prepared for more heat.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Temperatures will not cool down as much. Unfortunately, this stretch of nice cool weather had to come to an end. It started today, but we will start to feel more of the effects tonight. Temperatures will only cool down to the lower 70s. Make sure if you opened your windows, you close them back up before bed!
Saturday will have a better chance for rain. I have a 40% chance for the showers to return. The cold front will now be gone and that will allow the rain to come back to the north out of the gulf. There will be scattered showers and should not be a washout. This rain will also increase the humidity. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s. I still would not cancel any outdoor plans, but I would have an indoor plan in case.
Sunday will not be much different from Saturday. There will still be a 40% chance of rain. The rain will be scattered and will not last all day. It is not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Just have an indoor plan alternative in the case rain hits your area. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees. By this time, the humidity will be back in full swing, so it will not be as comfortable anymore.
Next week will continue to have more rain around in the afternoon. There will be more scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be around 30-40%. So, you might be lucky enough to not see any rain. The humidity will be back though, so it will not be very pleasant. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
Later by the middle of next week, the temperatures will be a little hotter. Highs will be in the mid 90s. There is some indication that the rain chances will not be as high. They will be at least at 30%. With lower rain chances, that is why the temperature will be slightly higher.
In the tropics, everything has gone quiet again. There is no threat anywhere along the US coast. The clouds and storms that were around in the northern gulf will no longer develop. In the Atlantic, the Saharan dust is still strong. That is prohibiting any storms to develop in the open water. So, there is no development expected in the next five days.
