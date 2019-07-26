First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity returning this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The humidity is slowly returning to SWLA. It may not be noticeable just yet, but wait for this evening when temperatures only fall into the mid 70s and the dewpoint is fairly close to that number. Then we’ll definitely feel that moisture back in the air. Rain chances remain low through this evening with only a 20% chance of a hit or miss shower and that is mainly for coastal areas.
Tomorrow we’ll start the day with increased cloud cover and warm and humid conditions. We’ll quickly warm up to the upper 80s through the afternoon and will likely feel more like the triple digits as that heat soars. That rain chance also returns as we see a warm front move north across our area bringing an increased chance of rain for much of the afternoon. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy! Any out door plans should have an inside alternative as we have a 40% chance for those scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Remember if thunder roars, head indoors!
Expect much of the same into Sunday with that summer-time pattern back in full swing. We start off the day in the mid 70s and warm into the upper 80s once again. That heat index sticking with the triple digits through much of the afternoon. We’ll also keep that chance for rain in the forecast with a 40% chance of a hit or miss shower through the afternoon hours.
The only thing changing through the rest of the forecast period is the temperature. We’ll see that high temperature slowly creep up back into the low 90s with feels-like in the triple digits. Thankfully, we keep that rain chance in the forecast for a cool down. Rain chances everyday next week stick at a 40% chance for an afternoon shower or storm! Summer not letting up anytime soon with that rain and heat continuing into next weekend.
The high light to this forecast, the tropics! Thankfully, we are not expecting anything to develop in the next 2 to 5 days!
