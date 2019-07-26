First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity returning this weekend

Tomorrow we’ll start the day with increased cloud cover and warm and humid conditions. We’ll quickly warm up to the upper 80s through the afternoon and will likely feel more like the triple digits as that heat soars. That rain chance also returns as we see a warm front move north across our area bringing an increased chance of rain for much of the afternoon. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy! Any out door plans should have an inside alternative as we have a 40% chance for those scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Remember if thunder roars, head indoors!