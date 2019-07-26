Feds to resume executing death row inmates for first time since 2003

LAPLACE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney General William Barr announced Thursday (July 25) that the federal government will begin executing its death row inmates for the first time in 16 years.
Five federal prisoners are scheduled to be executed beginning in December 2019, including one man from LaPlace.
Louisiana has not executed anyone since 2011, when a death row inmate essentially volunteered to be killed. This federal policy change only applies to federal prisoners, meaning none of the nearly 70 Louisianans currently on the state’s death row will be executed.
Louisiana has not been able to get the lethal chemicals required for an execution for some time because pharmaceutical providers do not want their brands associated with drugs that kill people. Other states have changed public records laws to keep the drug providers secret, but Louisiana lawmakers shot down the idea during this year’s legislative session.
Lawmakers also shot down a bid to abolish the death penalty altogether.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.