Federal minimum wage remains the same for over 10 years, residents react

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As of this week, the federal minimum wage has been at $7.25 for 10 years.
With many calling for it to raise and some states even making their own, the question remains; is it time for a change? Tamara Goodson says yes.
"The way that it is, it's very hard to get by,” Goodson said. “Me being a single person, it can be tough sometimes."
Josephine Ceasar says when she lived in California, this low minimum wage didn't exist there.
"My sister worked at burger king in Berkley California and she was making 10 dollars and hour, it's Louisiana," Ceasar said.
R.B. Smith from the SWLA Economic Development Alliance says it's not that simple.
"There are some positive effects, there are some negative effects, but nowhere are we in a good position to jump the minimum wage up by a large sum," Smith said.
Smith says if the federal or state minimum wage were to increase, it would be better to be done on an incremental basis rather than all at once. Goodson agrees.
"I think we should have it every couple of years go up with the cost of living," Goodson said.
But Ceasar says with the minimum wage only going up in small amounts, there is no immediate benefit.
"Even with 10 dollars an hour, some are working two and three jobs," Ceasar said.
Smith says hiking the wage up drastically wouldn't achieve what the proponents want.
"Fewer hours, the worst case scenario is some of the businesses they work for couldn't afford the workers anymore and they would lay the worker off," Smith said.
But regardless, Goodson says the wage must increase, even if it takes time to get where many want it to be.
“If they do raise it, it gives them incentive to work somewhere,” Goodson said.
