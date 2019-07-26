Adison Giambrone Hired as Head Softball Coach at St. Louis Catholic High School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis Catholic High School announced the hiring of Adison Giambrone as softball coach. Giambrone arrives after graduating from McNeese State University with a master’s degree in business administration in December 2018 and starring on the Cowgirls’ volleyball team since 2014.
Softball has also been a major part of Giambrone’s life, as she played competitively beginning at age 4. After graduating from McNeese, the native of Richmond, Texas, remained in Lake Charles, happy with the city’s size and culture, and knew she wanted to work in education as both of her parents did.
“I am so excited to be a part of the St. Louis Catholic family. It’s super special for kids and faculty to have the opportunity to be a part of this community,” Giambrone said. “I want them to be proud of the softball program at St. Louis Catholic and proud to wear the St. Louis Catholic name across their chest during games and practices outside of school. I hope to make the school known for softball and make the kids proud to play.”
St. Louis Catholic Athletic Director Pat Neck said Giambrone will be an asset to the Lady Saints both on and off the field. She will also teach environmental science classes.
“We are very excited to have Adison join us at St. Louis Catholic,” Neck said. “She is eager to grow our softball program, and her enthusiasm for working with young people will serve her well in the classroom and on the field.”
At McNeese Giambrone surpassed 1,000 career digs as a volleyball senior in 2017, when she made the transition to setter. At Foster High School in Richmond, she was second on the team in digs, first-team all-district and first-team Academic All-State.
Giambrone now will lead a St. Louis Catholic softball team that has won 16 district championships in its history. In 2019 the Lady Saints finished 12-12 (5-1 District 4-3A), and Giambrone said she hopes to solidify the team into a perennial contender for state championships.
“I’ve always loved softball deeply, and I’m really looking forward to developing the program even further and hopefully getting us to a place where we can go to state,” Giambrone said. “We’ll get there.”
