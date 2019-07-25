Workforce Commission releases total number of employees laid off by Aptim in May

By Johnathan Manning | July 25, 2019 at 6:30 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 6:30 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The total number of employees laid off by Aptim Maintenance in May was 344, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The numbers were released as part of the a WARN notice posted by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Certain criteria involving layoffs - including mass layoffs - require companies to file a WARN notice.

The workers laid off by Aptim were contract construction laborers working at Juniper.

