SWLA Arrest Report - July 24, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 24, 2019.
Dudley James Gregory Jr., 41, Baskin: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing.
Blake D Simien, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Darryl Glen Soileau, 53, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Reginald James Poullard, 41, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; theft under $1,000.
Micah Basi Ortego, 39, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Cyle Harrison Burnett, 30, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Dillion David Ward, 21, Westlake: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Corey Jay Listi, 56, Lafayette: Proper equipment required on vehicles; contempt of court.
Charles Williams Celestine, 40, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Zachary Lewis Brooks, 22, Fort Lauderdale, FL: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges).
Jonathan David Carlin, 40, Ragley: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender.
Howard Johnson Edwards, 47, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Clifford Gerard Richard, 34, Instate detainer; failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.
Dominique Julius Simmons, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).
Maleiyah Nashae Brown, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
George Anthony Buck, 27, DeQuincy: Second degree murder.
Jack L. Chapman, 52, La Habra, CA: Battery of emergency room personnel; resisting an officer.
Kevin James Victor, 40, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Alex Cornell Douglas, 22, Lake Charles: Robbery; simple battery.
Michael Lamar Gardiner, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Alex Bernard Bradley, 26, Fenton: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; careless operation.
Trashawna King, 21, Lake Charles: Filling or maintaining false public records.
Lisa Renee Muller, 48, Spring, TX: Out of state detainer.
