Sulphur man indicted for allegedly having sex with 15-year-old girl

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court on Thursday returned rape charges against a Sulphur man accused of raping a minor.
Timothy Ancelet, 58, is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Ancelet was indicted on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Ancelet, was arrested on April 7, following an investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began when deputies responded to a report of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, said Kim Myers, with the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies learned that Ancelet allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl he met on social media. Myers said Ancelet confirmed the allegations when questioned by detectives. Ancelet also told detectives he had shared nude photographs with the girl and had several sexual conversations with her, Myers said.
Ancelet was released on a $150,000 bond, set by Judge David Ritchie.
