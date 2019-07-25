Sports Person of the Week - Coy Hebert

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - The hardware says it all. Coy Hebert was born to be a cowboy.
“My mom and dad were always into rodeo,” cowboy Coy Hebert said. "I’ve been riding steers since junior high.”
Every rider has their own distinct style. For Hebert, it's the red feather that he dons on his hat.
“I got it off of a table when I went to rodeo prom," Hebert admitted. "I stuck it in my hat and liked the way it looked ever since so I’ve been wearing it.”
The Welsh alum shied away from the family tradition of roping and turned to saddle bronc riding, which he says is due in part to the adrenaline rush it brings.
“It was a little bit of a challenge but once I started getting them rode I’d get off and have a lot of eagerness and adrenaline and it was just too much fun for me to quit,” said Hebert.
That desire to not quit turned into success. Hebert capped off a stellar high school career with a saddle bronc state championship and then went on to bring home a world championship at the Little Britches rodeo earlier in July.
“It feels pretty good and it’s pretty exciting," Hebert said. "I plan on trying to go for it again next year too.”
