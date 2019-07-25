Report: Michael Thomas doesn’t report to Saints training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was a no-show at the first day of Saints training camp. That’s according to a report by the NFL Network. FOX 8′s Sean Fazende confirmed Thomas isn’t on Airline Drive today.
Thomas is subject to a maximum fine of $40,000 per day for missing camp.
Thomas and the Saints are working on a new deal that could make the fourth-year wide receiver the highest paid at his position. A report earlier this week by Yahoo Sports said Thomas wanted $20 million a year. The Saints are right now at $18-19 million a year.
Odell Beckham, Jr. is the highest paid receiver in the NFL at $19 million a season.
Thomas is currently on his rookie deal that would pay him just over $1.1 million this season.
