Receipts are in from Calcasieu Police Jury trip to Las Vegas for NACo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The receipts are in and Calcasieu Parish spent a little more than $17,000 to send seven Calcasieu police jurors to a national conference earlier this month.
The receipts provide totals for each juror and parish officials say all payments and reimbursements coincide with parish policy. For example, jurors receive a per diem for meals. The amount varies, depending on the city and how costly it is there. For Las Vegas, the per diem is $61 a day, depending on when the juror arrives. Breakfast is $14, lunch is $16, and dinner is $26 plus $5 for incidentals. If, for example, a juror arrives at 4 p.m. they would not receive a per diem for breakfast and lunch.
The seven jurors who attended NACo in Las Vegas were Kevin Guidry, Tony Guillory, Shalon Latour, Shelly Mayo, Hal McMillin, Dennis Scott and Kevin White. In all, the money spent by the parish totaled $17,158.
By category the costs included $3,430 for registration at $490 per juror; $4,518 total for air fare for all seven jurors. Air fare ranged from $757 to $460 except for Kevin White, who is police jury president right now and had to make last minute flight changes due to Hurricane Barry. Parish officials say White did not leave until it was clear that Southwest Louisiana was not in the storm’s path. Records show White’s air fare was $1,042 due to last minute changes to accommodate his leaving late. Also, officials say he drove to Houston and therefore was reimbursed $217 for mileage and parking.
Officials say other variations in the cost of flights depend on when they were booked and that it’s up to the jurors whether they book their own flights or have the parish do it. Officials say it’s a matter of personal preference and accommodating their individual work schedules. Plus, officials say airline ticket costs fluctuate daily. In cases where jurors bring their spouse, they pay their own way. As to why cab fares may vary, officials say some jurors attend convention events away from the hotel, while others do not. As well, jurors are allowed cab fare to eat, but not all seek reimbursement.
Lodging was $912.73 per juror, except for White who was there fewer days. His lodging expenses were $547.20. Parish officials say all jurors stayed at Bally’s, which is where the conference took place.
Police Juror, Dennis Scott, is involved in NACo at the national level which he says benefits the parish and saves dollars.
“I personally believe that the things that this parish has been involved in at NACO which watershed development is, which is resiliency in a community, which is the veteran’s association-- those things we actually benefit when it comes to dollars,” said Scott.
Plus, Scott says participating puts Calcasieu on the cutting edge.
“Through NACo, Calcasieu Parish and Cameron were selected out of the entire country to have that one year of technical advice and educational, so. We meet with them monthly if not bimonthly, as a parish to help us become more resilient. That alone has paid off the cost of being in NACo,” he said.
Some ask, why seven jurors went instead of maybe just two or so. But Scott says each develop their own area of expertise.
"There's no way I can deal with opioids, there's no way I can deal with rural communities, there's no way I can do broadband. The list goes on and on. All 15 jurors really need to be in place there to really to be there to find your niche and really be able to work on it and be most effective," he said.
Scott says this year, a juror found what may be a better culvert cleaner.
"What we do is we bring that information back to Calcasieu, we begin to vet it. Is it profitable, is it economically viable, and does it really work for our situation because every local government is a little bit different," said Scott.
Why not teleconference and save money traveling? Scott says they do, but that occasionally, face-to-face meetings are worth the time and money to get things done.
The total cost for each juror was as follows:
- Guidry: $2,344.33
- Guillory: $2,521.37
- Latour: $2,366.56
- Mayo: $2,587.69
- McMillin: $2,408.31
- Scott: $2,365.18
- White: $2,564.82
