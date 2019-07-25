Receipts are in from Calcasieu Police Jury trip to Las Vegas for NACo

Officials say other variations in the cost of flights depend on when they were booked and that it’s up to the jurors whether they book their own flights or have the parish do it. Officials say it’s a matter of personal preference and accommodating their individual work schedules. Plus, officials say airline ticket costs fluctuate daily. In cases where jurors bring their spouse, they pay their own way. As to why cab fares may vary, officials say some jurors attend convention events away from the hotel, while others do not. As well, jurors are allowed cab fare to eat, but not all seek reimbursement.