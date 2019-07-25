Man arrested in connection to DeQuincy burned body

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection to a burnt body found last week in DeQuincy.
During their investigation detectives say that they identified another suspect responsible for the murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
Detectives say George A. Buck, 27, originally of DeQuincy, was an acquaintance of another suspect, Nathaniel Mitchell III. They believe that Buck met with Mitchell in DeQuincy, where the murder occurred.
Judge Robert Wyatt signed a warrant with a set bond of $1,000,000 for Buck’s arrest.
Buck was arrested that day on July 24, 2019, and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for second degree murder.
Mitchell is believed to have boarded a plane to St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, July 21, and is considered a fleeing fugitive with a $1,000,000 warrant out for his arrest.
The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information on the location of Mitchell to contact them immediately at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222 if the person wishes to remain anonymous.
The Sheriff’s Department says that the investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are possible.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Detective Keeba Barber is the lead investigator on this case.
