LSU’s Edwards-Helaire named to Hornung Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been named to the preseason Paul Hornung Award watch list, announced on Thursday.
The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.
Edwards-Helaire finished the 2018 season second on the team in rushing yards behind Nick Brossette.
The Catholic High product had 658 yards on 146 carries (4.5 avg.) and seven touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire caught 11 passes for 96 yards and returned 17 kickoffs for a 24.5 average.
RELATED:
The junior running back has also been named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.