Locals react to Mueller’s testimony

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Nearly 100 days after the release of the report detailing whether or not President Trump was involved in Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, Robert Mueller testifies before congress.
We got local reaction following the testimony. Many around Calcasieu Parish, are on both sides of the debate.
“Overall I just think it was a big witch hunt by the democrats you know to spend a lot of time trying to get the president as opposed to working on real issues.”
"Mr. Mueller is being very truthful, he's too much of a marine to be otherwise."
"He just lying backwards and forwards with paperwork in front of him."
"I think in the end they're not going to really find anything."
“This morning he left the door open as to whether or not there was some obstruction of justice at hand so we’ll see what happens with that.”
