Indictment returned against man accused of attempted second-degree rape

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court on Thursday returned charges against a Sulphur man accused of attempted second-degree rape.
Carson Heath Knippers was indicted for attempted second-degree rape.
Sulphur police said that their officers responded to a call about a rape in progress on Aracobra Street around 11:06 a.m. on May 26. On arrival at the scene, officers met with the victim who said that the suspect, Knippers, tried to rape her.
Officers spoke with Knippers and later placed him under arrest for attempted second-degree rape and sexual battery.
