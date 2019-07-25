Generic phone chargers create burn risk

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We use our phones all the time, which means we have to charge them all the time, right? Our phone chargers go through a lot of wear and tear, often causing us to have to buy a new one.
Odds are you’ve had to buy a generic off-brand charger before at the store or gas station. If you have one of these, they could be really dangerous.
These generic brand chargers are typically less likely to meet safety and quality standards, and new analysis shows they pose serious burn and electrocution risks.
Have you ever fallen asleep with your phone in the bed while it’s charging? It happens all the time.
Well, the research cited a case where someone was thrown from their bed because of the electric current, and another one where a teenager suffered 2nd degree burns after an electric current was transmitted from her necklace touching the charger.
Don’t fall asleep with your phone in the bed! Put it on your nightstand or on the floor when you’re about to fall asleep.
The study, by “Electrical Safety First,” a company in the U.K. tested 400 generic iPhone chargers; 397 of them failed the electric strength test, 22 of them were damaged immediately, and only 3 out of 400 passed the test, which is less than 1 percent.
What’s the takeaway? If your charger tears up and you need a new one, just buy the factory brand. Yes, the generic ones are way cheaper, but it may not be worth the risk.
