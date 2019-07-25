Friends and family react to rising rodeo star’s death

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Rodeo fans are mourning the death of a rising rodeo star from Lake Arthur. Clay Leblanc, 23, was killed during a saddle bronc competition in Leesville last weekend. Now his friends and family are saying he will be remembered for being a family man with a ‘can do’ attitude.
“Clay was probably one of the best men I had the privilege of growing up with.” James Zeno, Leblanc’s cousin, said. “It was always a competition with him. Everything about Clay was always a competition. It was fun for him. He was a good family man all around. Loved his fiance and son very much. He was a rare breed of a man and a cowboy."
“I knew Clay as always a happy go lucky guy, spiritual kind of guy," Christopher Zeno, Leblanc’s cousin, said. "He was always trying to help someone.”
“He was kind of an inspiration to people I find.” Dacota Manuel, a fellow competitor, said.
“Anybody that knew him, had the pleasure of knowing him, everybody loved him.” Travis Robicheaux, a fellow competitor, said.
Family and fellow competitors gathered at Glenn Daigle Arena in Jennings to look back on their memories of Leblanc.
“We was at this arena this time last year,” Robicheaux said, recalling the first time he met Leblanc. “When I first started riding. He was just a great guy. He was quick to always go in the bucking chutes with the little guys to help them out bull riding even though we all just bronc ride so I mean, that really stuck out a lot, always trying to help the younger guys. He was the true definition of a true cowboy. He is what any rodeo competitor should be and strive to be like. He was just an all around good guy. Always had a smile on his face."
“I’ve never seen him mad or sad at all," James Zeno said. “The minute he walked up to you, wherever you were at, he was smiling. He had one very distinct laugh, so anytime you heard him laugh or something. It was very contagious. The minute you heard it, you were laughing right behind him. Besides Clay being one of the most happy go lucky guys and big on family, he was a great bronc rider. Probably one of the most competitive guys I ever went up against and it was a privilege to be able to ride next to him and ride with him. He will be missed.”
“He’d always try to lead me in the right direction and tell me things I was doing wrong," Christopher Zeno said. "He was always there for me. I’m godfather to his son Cooper Wayne. One thing I would want to do for Cooper is do the same thing Clay done for me. The way I looked up to Clay and the way Clay motivated me and steered me the right way 110% I want to do the same for Cooper.”
“He was fearless," Manuel said. “He was scared of nothing. Every rodeo we would go to he was always there and I would always ask him if I could use his saddle. He’d tell me no. I’d ask why not. He’d laugh and smile and say because you’d beat me in it. That’s one thing I remember and always will. The way he carried himself and handled his business. He was always there to help someone when they needed him. He took care of his friends and family."
Leblanc was ranked as the #2 cowboy in the state by the Cajun Rodeo Association.
Officials in Jennings say they are planning on holding a memorial for their upcoming rodeo in September.
